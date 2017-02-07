Video: Meet Adoptable Redding

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Redding’s eyes immediately caught my attention. They are gorgeous! This poor boy was not expected to live and was in bad shape with GPG received him, but he’s doing so good now and deserves the love from a forever family!

