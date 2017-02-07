The Pettiest Ways People Get Revenge

What’s the PETTIEST way you’ve gotten revenge on your significant other?

Buzzfeed just asked people to share the PETTIEST ways they’ve ever gotten revenge in a relationship. Here are just a few…

1. “After a fight, my husband stormed out of the house and said he was going to see a movie. I knew which one it was and he’d been looking forward to it, so I Googled spoilers and texted them to him while he was driving there.”

2. “He called me a name, so I cut the nipples out of his shirts.”

3. “I waited until he had finished the second-to-last episode of a show on Netflix, then I changed the password.”

4. “I mashed his iPhone charger so it wouldn’t work, and then I ate his leftover Popeyes biscuits in the fridge.”

5. “After an argument, I put a shrimp in the hollow part of the curtain rod and closed it up.”

