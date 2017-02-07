A new study found the best cities for dating in your 20s, 30s, and 40s, based on their percentages of single people.

The five best cities for dating when you’re in your 20s are: Madison, Wisconsin . . . Virginia Beach, Virginia . . . San Diego . . . Colorado Springs, Colorado . . . and Austin, Texas.

The best cities for dating in your 30s are: Austin, Texas . . . San Francisco . . . Salt Lake City . . . Bakersfield, California . . . and Las Vegas.

And the best cities for dating in your 40s are: Winston-Salem, North Carolina . . . Indianapolis . . . Detroit . . . Atlanta . . . and Greensboro, North Carolina.

