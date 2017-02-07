St. Louis Mardi Gras Event Schedule

We are only about two weeks away from one of the biggest parties in St. Louis! This year’s Mardi Gras events vary from cook-offs to dog derbies. Literally there is something for everyone!

Tickets sell fast and have early deadlines at these types of events so make sure to plan ahead and check out the fine print below:

February 10– Beer, Wine, and Whiskey Taste (Ticketed event: Advance ticket prices are available online through Thursday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $50. )

Sample and learn about beverages from around the world at the Wine, Beer & Whiskey Taste.

February 11– Cajun Cook-Off (Ticketed Event: Advance ticket prices end Friday, February 10 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $45.)

Learn the art of Cajun cooking from the best chefs in St. Louis! Watch as chefs compete for the Cajun cooking crown or stop by the demo kitchen for tips. Enjoy complimentary lunch, open bar, and live music.

February 18 & 19 – Cruzan Rum Taste of Soulard (Ticketed Event: Price: $25.00 Tickets are available in advance to be redeemed at the Bud Light Party Centre in Soulard Market on Saturday February 18th only.)

Each Cruzan Rum Taste of Soulard ticket includes one Cruzan Rum drink voucher and six food vouchers. You choose the six dishes you wish to sample from a range of Cajun-inspired options.

February 18– Missouri Lottery Run For Your Beads 5K (Registration Required: $25 until February 10th; $30 after February 10th to race day; $35 race day.)

Get your exercise, St. Louis Mardi Gras style! Show up in your best purple, gold, and green costume and race your way through the historic Soulard neighborhood. In true Mardi Gras spirit, pit stops along the race route will hand out complimentary beer and hurricanes (for runners 21 and older). All registrants will receive a limited edition 5K Run for Your Beads t-shirt.

February 19 – Beggin’ Pet Parade (FREE EVENT) Get more info here!

Grab your furry friends and join us for the world’s largest costumed pet parade!

February 19 – Weiner Dog Derby (Entry Fee: $10, FREE to watch!)

Wiener dog participants are separated into four divisions based on age: Hot Dog, Ballpark Frank, Cocktail Wienie, and Wiener Wannabe. In a series of elimination heats, six dachshunds race down a 30-foot track. These heats take place every seven minutes until the champion has been determined in each division.

February 25- Bud Light Grand Parade (FREE EVENT!)

The Bud Light Grand Parade is the Midwest’s largest and most spectacular pre-Lenten celebration. The parade begins just south of Busch Stadium and winds through the streets of Downtown South and Soulard to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Over 100 floats will toss over 10,000,000 strands of beads and other sought-after goodies to celebratory masses gathered along the route.

February 25- Bud Light Party Tent (Ticketed Event: Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available at the door.)

Looking for the best place to spend Mardi Gras Grand Parade Day? Look no further than the Bud Light Party Tent, where you get more beer, more food, and more fun for your money.

We’ll see you there!