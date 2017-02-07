Today is “Red Tuesday”… The day you’re most likely to get DUMPED!

Today is “Red Tuesday”… The day of the year you’re most likely to get DUMPED, because it’s exactly one week from Valentine’s Day.

The cheating website IllicitEncounters.com did a survey, and found 30% of people have broken up with someone a week before Valentine’s Day.

80% said the main reason they did it was so they wouldn’t feel guilty FAKING their way through Valentine’s Day next week.

And 55% said they broke up with the person face-to-face . . . 28% did it over the phone . . . 12% did it over text . . . and 5% did it on social media.

