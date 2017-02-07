Random Ways To Burn Calories

Here are some random activities and how many calories they burn.

We found a list online of random ways to burn between 100 and 400 calories without going to the gym. It’s a reminder that you can burn a lot of calories just by being more active.

All the numbers are based on what the average woman would burn. So if you’re a guy, you’d actually burn more.

1. You can burn 100 calories by playing with your dog for 30 minutes . . . singing karaoke for 45 minutes . . . or cooking dinner for an hour.

2. You can burn 200 calories by dancing for 30 minutes . . . going for a light bike ride for 45 minutes . . . or washing and cleaning out your car for an hour.

3. You can burn 300 calories by gardening for an hour . . . throwing a Frisbee around for 90 minutes . . . or going shopping for two hours.

4. You can burn 400 calories by helping a friend move for 45 minutes . . . doing yard work for 90 minutes, like raking up leaves and mowing the lawn . . . or by spending two hours bowling. If you drink beer the whole time, you’ll counteract that though.

Click Here to see more.