NFL Hall OF Famer Kurt Warner Has “Special Place” In His Heart For St. Louis

February 7, 2017 7:32 AM
Rams great Kurt Warner fondly remembers St. Louis as he heads to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Super Bowl XXXIV MVP Kurt Warner will be receiving his Gold Jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After learning of his selection, he made it clear that he will be taking St. Louis with him…

“I will always have a special place in my heart for St. Louis. I understand they’re in LA now, but my history goes to St. Louis. To the people there. The way they supported me. The great character and values of the people there in St. Louis really impacted me greatly when I was there.”

Congratulations Kurt!

