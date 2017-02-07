Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham Added as GRAMMY Performers

By Amanda Wicks

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham aren’t simply GRAMMY nominees this year, they’ll also be making their debut onstage as performers.

Related: Beyoncé To Perform At GRAMMYs

The Recording Academy announced Ballerini and Lukas Graham will be joining an already stacked roster that includes Katy Perry, Adele, Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and more.

In addition to Ballerini and Graham, the Recording Academy also announced that GRAMMY nominee Cynthia Erivo will join John Legend in paying tribute to the losses in the music community over the past year. And a host of names will turn up and out to celebrate the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever. Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will all take part in that musical medley.

Besides celebrating that album’s milestone, the GRAMMYs will also pay tribute to Prince, who passed away two months after last year’s ceremony. Bruno Mars is in talks to spearhead that performance.

The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards airs on CBS this Sunday, February 12th at 8pm ET/5pm PT.