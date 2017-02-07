Jenna Fischer Returns To Chili’s…Finally!!

February 7, 2017 4:27 PM
After 11 years of being banned from Chili’s, Jenna Fischer a.k.a. Pam Beesly-Halpert from the hit tv show The Office, was recently welcomed into the restaurant chain.

If you are unfamiliar with why the internet is going crazy over this story, it’s because in an episode of The Office, Pam attends the company awards ceremony at Chili’s where she drank so much that she caused a big scene and was officially banned from the restaurant.

Watch clip below for more detail:

Recently the actress decided it was finally time to give Chili’s a try again. She tweeted this:

And after all that time, fans of The Office and Pam can celebrate, because Chili’s headquarters responded with this:

screen shot 2017 02 07 at 4 10 54 pm Jenna Fischer Returns To Chilis...Finally!!

giphy 3 Jenna Fischer Returns To Chilis...Finally!!

 

This is how the internet is reacting so far…

giphy Jenna Fischer Returns To Chilis...Finally!!

giphy 1 Jenna Fischer Returns To Chilis...Finally!!

giphy 2 Jenna Fischer Returns To Chilis...Finally!!

Congrats Pam! And if you are still confused by this entire situation, go binge watch The Office on Netflix now!

