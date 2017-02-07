Guess What Kim Kardashian Wants Her Husband To Do

Jill Devine February 7, 2017 10:31 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: half-time show, Hollywood Boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, NFL, Super Bowl, Super Bowl Half-Time, Taylor Swift

If there’s one act that the NFL would probably NEVER pick to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, it’s Kanye West!

Of course Kim Kardashian would like to see it happen.  She hasn’t been very active on social media, but she did re-Tweet several pro-Kanye messages like, quote, “Never too early.  #KanyeForSuperbowl52.”

America isn’t all that interested though, which isn’t shocking.  Billboard.com has a poll asking who should headline next year, and Kanye is an options, but he was one of the least popular choices.

Taylor Swift is #1 with about 43% of the vote.  Rihanna was next with 16%.  “Other” was third with 13%, so a lot of people weren’t too thrilled with the options.

Everyone else had less than 10%, in this order . . . Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Carrie Underwood, Twenty One Pilots, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, then Kanye with 2.49%, and Miley with 1.49%.

I think Taylor would be a good (and safe) choice, but I would like to see Justin Timberlake do the whole show solo!  Who would you like to see?

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live