Beautiful New Show Coming to Snapchat

February 7, 2017 4:10 PM By Paul Cook
Fascinating move by Snapchat. They’re bringing smartphone audiences six exclusive episodes of Planet Earth II, the nature documentary.

Set to debut on February 17th, we can see incredibly beautiful scenes of Mountains to Islands, Grasslands to Cities, and Jungles to Deserts. It’s also exciting to hear that the content itself will be using footage never aired on TV or on the DVDs.

The episodes will be released weekly to users, and are set to last about four to six minutes, accompanying the other stuff from the likes of Buzzfeed, Cosmopolitan, and The Daily Mail.

Those other sources can get pretty racy for young kids using Snapchat. It’s great to hear of more unique content coming that can appeal to older app users as well as the youngins.

 

