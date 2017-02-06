Zac Efron Shows Off Booty in New Baywatch Trailer

February 6, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Baywatch, Butt, trailer, Zac Efron

Zac Efron’s butt is the star of the latest trailer for the forthcoming Baywatch film. Premiered on Sunday, the trailer begins with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saving the life of a would-be drowning victim. Following a montage of action scenes, things take a sexier turn when Johnson and Efron are showing taking off their tearaway pants before heading into the water. While Johnson is seen wearing a pair of red shorts, Efron is revealed to be wearing a patriotic speedo. When Johnson asks what he’s wearing, Efron responds with the cheeky answer, “Freedom.” Baywatch opens in theaters May 26, 2017.

