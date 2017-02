Here are the things we stress about MOST at work.

A new survey found the four things that stress us out the most at work. And they are: Heavy workloads and crazy deadlines, 33% . . . demanding and unrealistic bosses, 22% . . . work-life balance, 22% . . . and our coworkers, 15%.

The survey also found the five cities with the most stressed out workers are: Salt Lake City . . . Des Moines, Iowa . . . Boston . . . Cleveland . . . and New York.

