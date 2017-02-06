Listen to Win a $50 Gift Card to Shari’s Berries

February 6, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Contest, gift card, Shari's Berries, Win

Win: A $50 gift card to Shari’s Berries.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 10, 2017

Listen to the Phillips and Company Morning Show on Tuesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Shari’s Berries.

Freshly dipped strawberries from Shari’s Berries starting at just $19.99 plus shipping, just visit berries.com and click on the microphone in the top right hand corner and type in “Y98”

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 10, 2017.Read the official contest rules. 

