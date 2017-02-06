Lady Gaga Is Coming To St. Louis

Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the Joanne World Tour this year, and she’ll be at Scottrade on November 16th!

Fresh off her Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance, Lady Gaga has announced her Joanne World Tour. She’ll kick everything off on August 1st in Vancouver, BC and September 22nd in Barcelona with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.

Lady Gaga will bring the Joanne World Tour to Scottrade Center Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at the Scottrade Center Box Office, all Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $225, $125, $85 and $45.

