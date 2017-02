A teacher made up secret handshakes for ALL of his students.

There’s a fifth-grade teacher in Charlotte named Barry White Jr., no, he’s not the son of the SINGER Barry White, who came up with secret handshakes for all his students. And they do them every morning to get pumped up for class.

He came up with about 40 handshakes, and each one’s different. They’ve been doing them all year, so he says it’s kind of like muscle memory at this point.