This could be the BEST 2017 Super Bowl commercial that’s come out so far.

Honda’s Super Bowl ad is out, and it features a lot of celebrities’ yearbook photos, including Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Amy Adams, Magic Johnson, Steve Carell, Missy Elliott, Stan Lee, Jimmy Kimmel, and Viola Davis. And they come to life and TALK. It’s really weird and really cool at the same time.