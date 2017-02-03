The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Nominees

The “Kids’ Choice Award” nominees are out!

Nickelodeon announced the nominees for the 2017 “Kids’ Choice Awards” yesterday…

TELEVISION:

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show:

Game Shakers

Girl Meets World

Henry Danger

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

The Thundermans

Favorite TV Show – Family Show:

Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Fuller House

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Favorite Cartoon:

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

Favorite Male TV Star:

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)

Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)

Favorite Female TV Star:

Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)

Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)

Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

FILM:

Favorite Movie:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Ghostbusters

Pete’s Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Favorite Movie Actor:

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Movie Actress:

Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Animated Movie:

Finding Dory

Moana

Sing

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

Zootopia

MUSIC:

Favorite Music Group:

The Chainsmokers

Fifth Harmony

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Pentatonix

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Singer:

Drake

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Justin Timberlake

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Singer:

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Rihanna

Meghan Trainor

Favorite Song:

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover) — Adele

“Side to Side” — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

“Work From Home” — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Daya

Lukas Graham

Solange

Rae Sremmurd

Hailee Steinfeld

Twenty One Pilots

Click Here to see more.