The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Nominees

The “Kids’ Choice Award” nominees are out!
Nickelodeon announced the nominees for the 2017 “Kids’ Choice Awards” yesterday…
TELEVISION:
Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show:
Game Shakers
Girl Meets World
Henry Danger
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Thundermans
Favorite TV Show – Family Show:
Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Fuller House
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Favorite Cartoon:
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
Favorite Male TV Star:
Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)
Favorite Female TV Star:
Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)
Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)
Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)
Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)
FILM:
Favorite Movie:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Ghostbusters
Pete’s Dragon
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Favorite Movie Actor:
Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Movie Actress:
Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)
Favorite Animated Movie:
Finding Dory
Moana
Sing
The Secret Life of Pets
Trolls
Zootopia
MUSIC:
Favorite Music Group:
The Chainsmokers
Fifth Harmony
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Pentatonix
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Singer:
Drake
Justin Bieber
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Justin Timberlake
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Singer:
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez
Rihanna
Meghan Trainor
Favorite Song:
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
“Send My Love (To Your New Lover) — Adele
“Side to Side” — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
“Work From Home” — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Daya
Lukas Graham
Solange
Rae Sremmurd
Hailee Steinfeld
Twenty One Pilots
