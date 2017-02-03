Listen to Win Tickets to Billy Joel at Busch Stadium

February 3, 2017 3:45 PM
Win: A pair of tickets to see Billy Joel at Busch Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2017, at 8:00 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 10, 2017

Listen all week long with Phillips and Company and when you hear them play a Billy Joel song, call in, and if you are the first caller to identify the song correctly, you will win a pair of tickets to see Billy Joel at Busch Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2017, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m.

There will be special pre-sale FOR CARDINALS SEASON TICKET HOLDERS ONLY, Wednesday, February 8, at noon

Get more ticket information HERE!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 10, 2017. Read the on-air contest rules. 

