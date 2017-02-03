Lady Gaga’s Press Conference

It’s normal for the half-time performer of the Super Bowl to hold a press conference and Lady Gaga followed suit and gave a 20-minute press conference yesterday. She didn’t reveal much about what she’s doing on Sunday. She wouldn’t even say whether or not she’d have any guests. We’d heard she was doing it solo, but now it sounds like Tony Bennett might make a brief appearance.

She said her show was tailored “for everyone” but she did hint that she could go political quote, “The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.”

The press conference featured all kinds of cool tidbits and there was a really cute moment between Terry Bradshaw and her mom! You have to check it out!

