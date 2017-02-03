How To Make Kids Like Their Vegetables

If your kids HATE a certain vegetable, make them…

Science finally figured out how to make your kids eat vegetables. Just force them to eat the SAME vegetable for two weeks straight.

Researchers in England took 80 kids between the ages of 9 and 11, and made them eat kale every day for 15 days in a row. Which sounds like the kid version of TORTURE.

But by the end, almost all of them were more or less FINE with eating kale.

They still didn’t love it. But they liked it a lot more than they did before. So they were more likely to eat it without complaining.

