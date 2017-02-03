5 Puppies From St. Louis To Be Featured in the Puppy Bowl

The Super Bowl is cool and all, but the Puppy Bowl is the COOLEST!!!!!!! If you haven’t watched the Puppy Bowl, why not?!?!?!?! It’s so darn cute!

The Puppy Bowl takes place this Sunday at 2p on Animal Planet and FIVE Stray Rescue puppies (out of a total of eighty nationwide) were selected to participate in this year’s Puppy Bowl!

From Stray Rescue:

Animal Planet worked with over 45 shelters and rescue groups across the country to participate in PUPPY BOWL XIII, including Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Stray Rescue’s team includes adorable Beebop, Wesley, Beatrix, Radcliffe and Stretch, and three of them will even be in the starting lineup! Television’s original adoption extravaganza is back and furrier than ever as the world’s cutest sporting event returns to Animal Planet for PUPPY BOWL XIII on Sunday, February 5 from 2pm-4pm with two hours of fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses and puppy penalties.

There’s even a watch party this Sunday at The Start Bar beginning at 1:30p. The pups from the Puppy Bowl will be in attendance and money will be raised to benefit Stray Rescue. Click here for all the details!

How cool is it that St. Louis is represented in the Puppy Bowl?