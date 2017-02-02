What You Would Skip To Watch The Super Bowl

Would you SKIP the birth of your child to watch your favorite team play in the Super Bowl?
A new survey asked people what important events they’d skip if their favorite NFL team was in the Super Bowl and they had a chance to be there live. Here are the results…
1. 23% would skip a vacation.
2. 21% would bail on important work.
3. 20% would skip a close friend or family member’s wedding.
4. 19% would skip a close friend or family member’s FUNERAL.
5. And 15% would miss the birth of their child.
Click Here to see more.