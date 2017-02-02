Valentine’s Day Puppy Grams

Jill Devine February 2, 2017 10:36 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: dog, Gateway Pet Guardians, GPG, puppy, Puppy Gram, Valentine's Day, Valentine's Day Puppy Gram

Are you looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that someone special in your life?  How about a gift that will make your special someone sooooooo happy AND it’s for a good cause?  IMO, that’s a win-win!

Last year, I was a recipient of a Valentine’s Day Puppy Gram from Gateway Pet Guardians and it instantly brought a smile to my face!  Here’s a pic from last year:

12742500 10153997626867474 7245987902371099242 n Valentine’s Day Puppy Grams

From personal experience, this was the best gift and the dog lover in your life will be forever grateful!  To learn more about the Puppy Grams and to order one, click here.

