Do we live in one of the HAPPIEST states?

Gallup just released the results of their annual well-being study, which ranks the states by happiness. And for the sixth time in the nine years they’ve been doing the study, Hawaii came out on top.

The study is based on how people rank their lives in five different areas: Liking what you do every day . . . having good relationships . . . being in good financial shape . . . liking your community . . . and being in good health.

The 10 happiest states are: Hawaii . . . Alaska . . . South Dakota . . . Maine . . . Colorado . . . Vermont . . . Arizona . . . Montana . . . Minnesota . . . and Texas.

And the 10 least happy states are: West Virginia . . . Kentucky . . . Oklahoma . . . Indiana . . . Arkansas . . . Ohio . . . Alabama . . . Louisiana . . . Rhode Island . . . and Mississippi.

Sadly, Missouri and Illinois BOTH have scores that fall closer to the LEAST happy states… So get on it and get HAPPY people!

