Special Concert Announcement: Billy Joel Coming to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation are proud to announce legendary musician Billy Joel will perform at Busch Stadium on Thursday, September 21, at 8:00 p.m. This performance will be Billy Joel’s first ever solo stadium appearance in St. Louis. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale to the general public Friday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

“We are thrilled to welcome the ‘Piano Man’ to Busch Stadium,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising. “As one of most revered musicians in the entertainment industry, this promises to be an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime concert that music lovers won’t want to miss.”

In December 2013, Billy Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises—the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty. Since January 2014, Joel has played one show per month at The Garden as part of the Time Warner Cable Concert Series. This unprecedented and wildly successful residency has led to 36 sold-out shows through December 2016.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Billy Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

In 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

In 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States’ top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six Grammy® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy® Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person of the Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was hosted to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his extraordinary career.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com/billyjoel. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, February 6, at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, February 9, at 10:00 p.m. Cardinals season ticket holders can purchase tickets through a special presale opportunity on Wednesday, February 8, at noon. General public tickets will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10.