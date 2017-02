McDonald’s has a new CHOCOLATE Shamrock Shake this year!

This year, McDonald’s won’t just be selling the standard Shamrock Shake, they’re also doing a CHOCOLATE Shamrock Shake.

They make it by filling the bottom half of the cup with chocolate milkshake and the top half with the shamrock. Then they put whipped cream, green sugar crystals, and a little chocolate syrup on top.

Some McDonald’s locations are already starting to get the Shamrock Shakes in stock.

