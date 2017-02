How do you eat these certain “bite-sized” foods?

Here are the results of the survey about 11 “bite-sized” foods, and how many people eat them in ONE bite.

1. Sushi . . . 73% of us eat it in one bite.

2. Shrimp . . . 65%.

3. Donut hole . . . 62%.

4. A Pringle . . . 58%.

5. Pizza rolls . . . 53%.

6. One French fry . . . 34%.

7. A strawberry . . . 27%.

8. A deviled egg . . . 23%.

9. A Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup . . . 14%.

10. A McNugget . . . 12%.

11. An Oreo . . . 12%.

