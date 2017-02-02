Mornings with a Frozen Car

February 2, 2017 6:06 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: defrost, frozen car tips

There are few things I hate more than coming out to a frozen car in the morning. Lately I’ve been trying a few of these tips to reduce my “de-freezing” time.

Here are a couple of tips that should help: You can prevent frozen car doors by using cooking spray. Just a quick spray on your door seams the night before will prevent them from freezing.

And shrink-wrap your windshield. To prevent frost from forming on your windshield, just cover the outside of the windshield with plastic wrap or foil the night before then pull off the wrap to reveal a frost-free windshield. Yahtzee!

Before you ask, yes, my car does look like a big helping of refrigerated leftovers when I come out in the morning.

