How Much Time We Waste Looking For Parking

February 2, 2017 2:42 AM
Filed Under: how, looking, Much, parking, Phillips & Company, time, waste

You waste THIS many days a YEAR looking for parking??!!

Researchers in England found that people in London spend an average of eight minutes every time they have to search for a parking spot on the street which works out to almost FOUR days a year.

Even in smaller cities, they found it takes an average of five minutes to find street parking, which isn’t much better.

44% of people say finding a spot is a stressful experience. Only 20% say they don’t get stressed out at all.

48% find it annoying that there just aren’t enough spots available. And 59% are frustrated by people who park like jerks and take up two spots.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live