How Much Time We Waste Looking For Parking

You waste THIS many days a YEAR looking for parking??!!

Researchers in England found that people in London spend an average of eight minutes every time they have to search for a parking spot on the street which works out to almost FOUR days a year.

Even in smaller cities, they found it takes an average of five minutes to find street parking, which isn’t much better.

44% of people say finding a spot is a stressful experience. Only 20% say they don’t get stressed out at all.

48% find it annoying that there just aren’t enough spots available. And 59% are frustrated by people who park like jerks and take up two spots.

Click Here to see more.