When Our New Year’s Resolution Finally Falls Apart

February 1, 2017 3:06 AM
TOMORROW is the day when our New Year’s resolutions finally fall apart??!!

Every year on January 1st, tons of people make their New Year’s resolutions, so they stop getting fast food and start hitting the gym. But as January rolls on, more and more people lose the willpower to keep that up.

So when does the pendulum swing back, and fast food becomes more popular than gyms again? TOMORROW.

According to the apps Swarm and Foursquare, the first Thursday of February is the first day of the year when people check in at fast food joints more than gyms.

And once we open the door for fast food again, we REALLY go back to it hard. The second Friday in February is when visits to fast food joints peak, and they stay more popular than gyms for the rest of the year.

