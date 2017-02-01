What America Spends On Super Bowl Snacks

Here’s what we’ll be spending on food and drinks for our Super Bowl parties on Sunday.

Nielsen just released the results of their study on how much America will spend on food and drinks for the Super Bowl this year.

1. $1.2 billion on beer. Believe it or not, a lot of that will go toward imported beers and craft beers. Only about one-sixth goes toward, quote, “budget” beer.

2. $1.1 billion on wine and liquor. That’s $594 million on wine and $503 million on the hard stuff.

3. $500 million on chips. Potato chips are slightly more popular than tortilla chips. And we’ll spend another $52 million on dips.

4. $99 million on MEAT SNACKS. This category includes things like pork rinds, beef jerky, cocktail weenies, and pigs in a blanket.

5. $82 million on chicken wings.

6. $71 million on cheese snacks.

7. And $13 million on veggie trays.

Click Here to see more.