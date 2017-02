What’s the MOST influential Super Bowl commercial EVER?

“Time” put together a video list of “The 25 Most Influential Super Bowl Ads of All Time”.

The #1 spot went to an old 1984 Apple ad that Ridley Scott directed. It’s supposedly the first Super Bowl ad NOT to be a 30-second jingle, and something closer to a short movie.

Wendy’s 1984 “Where’s the Beef?” commercial came in second.

And the infamous 1979 Coke ad where “Mean” Joe Greene says, “Hey kid, catch!”

