Do these words make you CRINGE?

Buzzfeed just did a survey on a bunch of words and found how many people say they CRINGE when they hear them…

1. Squirt, 55% of people cringe.

2. Moist, 51%.

3. Squelch, 45%.

4. Secrete, 43%.

5. TIE: Panties, 35% . . . and defecate, 35%.

6. Flaccid, 33%.

7. Yeast, 31%.

8. Chunk, 29%.

9. Orifice, 28%.

10. Coagulate, 26%.

11. Ointment, 25%.

12. Crevice, 18%.

