February 1, 2017 2:30 AM
Here are the celebrities we MOST want to sleep with, according to a new poll.

A mattress company called Sleep Cupid conducted an online poll to determine which celebrities we most want to take to sleep with.

The lady we’d most like to sleep with is KIM KARDASHIAN.

She’s followed by Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Kaley Cuoco, and Sofia Vergara.

Meanwhile, the ladies have their eye on GEORGE CLOONEY. His runners up are, in this order:

Johnny Depp, Denzel Washington, Robert Downey Jr., Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Colin Farrell.

