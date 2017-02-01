Super Bowl Toilet Flushing Myth

If you flush your toilet during the Super Bowl’s halftime, the sewers will overflow, right? Uh…

It’s not true.

One of the most frequently cited Super Bowl myths states that the simultaneous flushing of millions of toilets can overwhelm municipal sewerage systems, leading to broken lines and overflows. Uh…

According to the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, we can flush at halftime without fear.

I wonder if a small part if it has something to do with the connection between a “Bowl” and a “Toilet” too?