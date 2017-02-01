Little Girls Recite Taylor Swift’s Grammys Speech 

Jill Devine February 1, 2017 10:56 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: #GRAMMYs, Grammy Awards, Kanye West, Kim Kardahsian, Taylor Swift

One of my favorite nights of the year is coming up … Grammy night!  Next Sunday (February 12), I hope Lu cooperates and let’s momma watch!

There’s a commercial for this year’s Grammy Awards that features several young girls reciting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech from last year’s ceremony, in which she shamed Kanye West for suggesting in his song that he made her famous.

Some are saying the commercial is in poor taste because:

While the visual proves to be a powerful take on “girl power,” it might be a little out of place due to the aftermath of the speech. Specifically, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian released audio of Taylor approving of the rapper’s lyric about her–which caused Taylor to fall out of grace for a few months. 

Here’s the commercial:

 

Listen Live