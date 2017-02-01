“Game Of Thrones” Characters Ranked

Here’s all the “Game of Thrones” main characters RANKED from worst to best.

TheWrap.com just ranked 48 characters from worst to best, and those were just the MAIN characters.

The very worst? Viserys Targaryen. They call him a “total jackass” . . . although they also say he had one of the best deaths in the whole series: Having molten gold dumped on his head.

He’s followed by Rickon Stark, Theon Greyjoy, Robb Stark, and Stannis Baratheon.

And who’s the best? Cersei Lannister. Because, even though she’s a terrible person, she’s, quote, “better than everyone else at playing the game.” She’s followed by Grey Worm, Bronn, Sansa Stark, and Olenna Tyrell.

Arya Stark fell just outside the Top 5, at #6. The dragon chick, Daenerys Targaryen, came in 7th. Tyrion Lannister came in 12th . . . Hodor clocked in at #15 . . . right in front of Jon Snow at #16.

