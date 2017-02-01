Don’t Do This At Home

February 1, 2017 4:40 PM By Paul Cook

They call it “The Salt & Ice Challenge” and it’s one of the dumbest social media stunts ever. I thought it had gone “Out & Away,” but more videos are popping up.

In the challenge, you mix salt and ice together and then put it on your skin. Then, the pain sinks in and you see just how long you can handle it before taking it off of your arm. Sounds safe right?

Mixing the two components essentially will lower the temperature of the ice and could result in frostbite.

This has been sending some kids to the hospital with second-degree burns, frostbite and painful, permanent scars.

Sounds like these kids could use some good old-fashioned supervision (said in screechy grandma voice).

 

