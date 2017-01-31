Video: Meet Adoptable Mani

Jill Devine January 31, 2017 11:17 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Adoptables, dog, Gateway Pet Guardians, GPG, Rescue Me, Rescue Me with Jill Devine

Welcome to Rescue Me!  If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet GuardiansEach week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

If you’re looking for a young dog, but don’t want the high-energy of a young dog, Mani is your boy!  He’s young and a couch potato!  As soon as I met him, he gave me the most gentle kisses.  It was heaven!

