Video: Meet Adoptable Mani

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

If you’re looking for a young dog, but don’t want the high-energy of a young dog, Mani is your boy! He’s young and a couch potato! As soon as I met him, he gave me the most gentle kisses. It was heaven!

