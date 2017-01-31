The Grossest Foods People Love In Every State

January 31, 2017 3:09 AM
Filed Under: every, foods, grossest, love, People, State

St. Louis Style Pizza makes the list of the GROSSEST FOOD that people love in every state??!!

Thrillist.com just put together a list of the GROSSEST FOOD that people love in every state. Here are some of the highlights . . .

1. Akutaq in Alaska. That’s “Eskimo Ice Cream” . . . but not delicious Eskimo Pies. It’s a mix of seal and other animal fats, with berries, and sometimes sugar and milk.

2. New Haven Clam Pie in Connecticut. That’s pizza with clams and white sauce.

3. Lamb fries in Kentucky. Those are deep-fried lamb TESTICLES.

4. Koolickle in Mississippi. That’s a pickle soaked in Kool-Aid.

5. Cincinnati Chili Five-Way in Ohio. It’s spaghetti with chili instead of red sauce, plus cheese, beans, and onions on top.

6. Gravy Bread in Illinois. It’s just a wet, soggy roll saturated in spiced beef juice.

7. St. Louis Style Pizza in Missouri. Nobody outside of Missouri truly appreciates St. Louis’ pizza!

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live