The Grossest Foods People Love In Every State

St. Louis Style Pizza makes the list of the GROSSEST FOOD that people love in every state??!!

Thrillist.com just put together a list of the GROSSEST FOOD that people love in every state. Here are some of the highlights . . .

1. Akutaq in Alaska. That’s “Eskimo Ice Cream” . . . but not delicious Eskimo Pies. It’s a mix of seal and other animal fats, with berries, and sometimes sugar and milk.

2. New Haven Clam Pie in Connecticut. That’s pizza with clams and white sauce.

3. Lamb fries in Kentucky. Those are deep-fried lamb TESTICLES.

4. Koolickle in Mississippi. That’s a pickle soaked in Kool-Aid.

5. Cincinnati Chili Five-Way in Ohio. It’s spaghetti with chili instead of red sauce, plus cheese, beans, and onions on top.

6. Gravy Bread in Illinois. It’s just a wet, soggy roll saturated in spiced beef juice.

7. St. Louis Style Pizza in Missouri. Nobody outside of Missouri truly appreciates St. Louis’ pizza!

