The Best Cities For Football Fans

According to a new study, the top cities to be a football fan are…

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots play in the Super Bowl this Sunday. But according to a new study, Atlanta is NOT one of the top ten cities to be a football fan.

Analysts looked at a bunch of factors, like how good each team has been over the past three seasons, how good the COLLEGE teams are in each city, and how much tickets cost. Atlanta is 11th. Here are the top ten…

1. Green Bay.

2. Pittsburgh.

3. New York.

4. Dallas.

5. Boston.

6. Seattle.

7. Philadelphia.

8. Indianapolis.

9. Glendale, where the Arizona Cardinals play.

10. Minneapolis.

