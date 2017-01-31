Photos: Unusual Make-a-Wishes Granted

Two very sick kids had their quite unusual Make-a-Wishes granted.

A kid in Tucson named Ben Bicknese turned eight this month. He’s been fighting kidney cancer for two years, and his immune system is shot. So he can’t go out much. But he’s obsessed with Amazon, because he loves getting stuff in the mail.

So he recently got to tour one of their giant “fulfillment centers” in Phoenix where they ship stuff out. It’s over a million square feet, has about eight miles of conveyor belts, and the look on his face when he walked in was pretty great.

There’s also a 16-year-old girl near Columbus, Ohio named Alyssa Elkins who has leukemia. And one of the things on her bucket list was to TASE SOMEONE.

Her uncle is a police officer, and she saw a video once where he got tased during his training. So she’s always wanted to do it and put it on her list, sort of just as a joke.

Officer Doug Bline heard about it recently and offered to let her tase HIM this past Sunday. Then she got to do it again when her uncle also volunteered.

