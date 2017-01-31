Photo: Snake Caught In Earlobe

A woman’s SNAKE got caught in her gauged earlobe??!!

If you don’t know what gauged ears are, they’re those GIANT piercings where people put an entire ring or disc in their earlobe. Well, if you’ve ever had even a TINY desire to get them, this might change that.

A woman from Portland, Oregon named Ashley Glawe has gauged ears. And she was playing with her pet snake last week when it slithered through the hole in her gauged earlobe and got stuck.

She had to go to the emergency room, and the doctors had to cut her earlobe to get the snake out.

