Parents Raise Money to Pay Struggling Students’ School-Lunch Debts

I know I’m not alone when I say social media can be infuriating right now. I wonder why I put myself through it and look, but then I remind myself about the good that come from it. For example:

Ashley C. Ford felt driven to act by a sad fact of life in the nation’s school cafeterias: Kids with unpaid lunch accounts are often embarrassed with a substitute meal of a cold cheese sandwich and a carton of milk. Ford, a New York City writer, appealed to her 66,000 Twitter followers with a solution. “A cool thing you can do today is try to find out which of your local schools have kids with overdue lunch accounts and pay them off.” In the nearly two months since, people around the country have been inspired to donate thousands of dollars to erase debts owed by parents that can follow kids throughout their school careers.

The above example is why I continue to look at my social media accounts. I have read too many stories about kids not having the money to pay for a cafeteria lunch and it makes me sad. Who knows what could happen in the future and what if we fall upon hard times and can’t afford Lu’s lunches? It’s not the child’s fault and having that child “marked”, so-to-speak, with a cold cheese sandwich and a carton of milk doesn’t sit well with me.

I would like to see more campaigns like Ashley’s. Let’s make it happen!!!