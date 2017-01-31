Out of the Box Study Tip

January 31, 2017 3:45 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: Barefoot Running, Study Tip, Test Taking Tip

Forward this to anyone who has some studying to do, it works! Want to retain more? Run barefoot.

Taking our shoes off, not on, for a run could boost brain function. A Perceptual & Motor Skills Journal study found after running barefoot, people saw big improvements in working memory, or their ability to recall or process information.

Running in shoes did not produce the same results. And overall, runners experienced a nice increase in working memory performance after the barefoot runs.

Also, taking a barefoot run, on a treadmill, in the house or outside, is a great way to take a breather from studying and stress. Benefit #2!

 

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live