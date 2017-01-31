Out of the Box Study Tip

Forward this to anyone who has some studying to do, it works! Want to retain more? Run barefoot.

Taking our shoes off, not on, for a run could boost brain function. A Perceptual & Motor Skills Journal study found after running barefoot, people saw big improvements in working memory, or their ability to recall or process information.

Running in shoes did not produce the same results. And overall, runners experienced a nice increase in working memory performance after the barefoot runs.

Also, taking a barefoot run, on a treadmill, in the house or outside, is a great way to take a breather from studying and stress. Benefit #2!