More Fun Super Bowl Prop Bets

“USA Today” has the latest ridiculous Super Bowl ‘prop bets’ being offered by online sportsbooks, and there are over 100 of them.

Half of them are about actual, game-related stats, like the score after certain quarters, how and when touchdowns are scored, and total yardage. The rest are the silly stuff.

Here are a few examples…

1. The odds that a fan trolls Tom Brady by tossing a “slightly deflated football” on the field . . . 19-to-1. There are better odds that a fan tosses a flare on the field (15-to-1) . . . and much longer odds that a SEX TOY is tossed on the field (45-to-1).

2. Falcons coach Dan Quinn is bald, and the odds that he wears a HAIR-PIECE during the game are 50-to-1.

3. The odds of announcer Joe Buck being clean shaven for the Super Bowl broadcast . . . 10-to-1.

4. The odds the word ‘DeflateGate’ is NOT mentioned during the whole game by Buck, his partner Troy Aikman, OR the sideline reporters . . . 8-to-1.

5. Odds there is a halftime show wardrobe malfunction . . . 2-to-1.

6. The odds Gaga wears an outfit that Fox needs to blur for indecency . . . 3-to-2.

7. The odds someone catches on fire during the halftime show . . . 25-to-1.

8. The odds someone falls off the stage during the halftime show . . . 12-to-1.

9. The over-under on commercials that parody Donald Trump . . . 1.5.

10. The odds Patriots coach Bill Belichick hosts “Saturday Night Live” in the weeks following the Super Bowl . . . 5,000-to-1. This is VERY unlikely.

