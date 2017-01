Is it SEXIER to be in good PHYSICAL shape or good FINANCIAL shape?

According to a new survey, people say financial stability is a more attractive trait than physical fitness.

Here’s the full list of what people look for in a potential partner…

1. Personal values, 78%.

2. A good personality, 73%.

3. Financial stability, 41%.

4. Education, 31%.

5. Similar hobbies, 28%.

6. Physical fitness, 21%.

7. Looks, 21%.

