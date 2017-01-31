Fifty Shades Actor Jamie Dornan Shaved His Head

Well ladies, Christian Grey is now rocking the buzz cut look.

He was recently spotted leaving the LAX airport with his new due, and reports are unaware if this new haircut was by choice or if it is for an upcoming role in next year’s Robin Hood movie.

Either way does this change how you feel about Mr. Grey?! Let us know!

Plus in case you missed it Dornan sported the new look on Ellen while promoting Fifty Shades Darker and gave us a sneak peak of what “Fifty Shades Darkest” will look like featuring Ellen and Dornan. Watch the clip below: