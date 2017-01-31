Dave Grohl Cringes at His Own Performance

In radio, we have plenty of opportunities to go back and listen to recordings we’ve made.

Just like looking through an old photo album, some are great memories and others are definitely cringe-worthy.

Check out this clip of Foo Fighers frontman Dave Grohl in early 1989, listening back to one of his recordings in the studio. While listening, he comments to one of the producers that “he sounds like a girl!”

According to the Laundry Room Studios that posted the video, this was Dave’s first song and he played all the instruments.