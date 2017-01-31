Dave Grohl Cringes at His Own Performance

January 31, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: "Gods Look Down", Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters

In radio, we have plenty of opportunities to go back and listen to recordings we’ve made.

Just like looking through an old photo album, some are great memories and others are definitely cringe-worthy.

Check out this clip of Foo Fighers frontman Dave Grohl in early 1989, listening back to one of his recordings in the studio. While listening, he comments to one of the producers that “he sounds like a girl!”

According to the Laundry Room Studios that posted the video, this was Dave’s first song and he played all the instruments.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live